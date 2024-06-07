Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.89. 1,058,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,490,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Bionano Genomics Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 129.31% and a negative net margin of 605.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 123.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

Featured Stories

