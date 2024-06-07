BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) CEO Vimal Mehta Sells 126,014 Shares

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $205,402.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,769.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vimal Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Vimal Mehta sold 5,268 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $13,802.16.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 937,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $22.06.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,715.72% and a negative return on equity of 890.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

