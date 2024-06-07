BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) CEO Vimal Mehta Sells 126,014 Shares

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Free Report) CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $205,402.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,769.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vimal Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 4th, Vimal Mehta sold 5,268 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $13,802.16.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 937,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $22.06.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,715.72% and a negative return on equity of 890.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

