Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.00

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.26), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.26).
Blackfinch Spring VCT Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 95.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 94.45.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Blackfinch Spring VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
About Blackfinch Spring VCT
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blackfinch Spring VCT
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Blackfinch Spring VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackfinch Spring VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.