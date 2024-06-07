BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.10

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.10 and last traded at $50.12, with a volume of 478795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.20.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
