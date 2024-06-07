BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.10

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.10 and last traded at $50.12, with a volume of 478795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.20.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 61.8% during the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 28,965 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $966,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 111,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 254,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

