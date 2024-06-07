BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.04

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.04 and last traded at $58.03, with a volume of 14398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,866,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after purchasing an additional 368,286 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,252 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 285,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 546.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 203,276 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.