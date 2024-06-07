BloombergSen Inc. Sells 4,043 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

BloombergSen Inc. lessened its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. ACV Auctions makes up approximately 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 612.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 90,515 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 0.5 %

ACVA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.67. 440,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,301. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.55. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 120,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $2,297,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,444,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 241,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $4,421,041.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 301,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,033.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 120,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $2,297,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,444,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 892,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,225,702 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Further Reading

