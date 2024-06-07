B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.60 on August 2nd

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 488.70 ($6.26) on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 484.10 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 618.20 ($7.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,416.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 529.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 539.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 380 ($4.87) to GBX 525 ($6.73) in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 585 ($7.50) to GBX 471 ($6.03) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.46) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 572 ($7.33).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.