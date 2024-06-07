Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$129.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$129.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. National Bankshares cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$99.70.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$89.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.12. The stock has a market cap of C$7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$39.87 and a 52 week high of C$94.24.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

