Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Stock Position Lifted by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of Boston Omaha worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 489.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 864.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boston Omaha

In other news, Director Vishnu Srinivasan acquired 3,000 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at $171,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,463,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,440,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,406,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vishnu Srinivasan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,742.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Omaha Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Boston Omaha stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.81 million, a P/E ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

