Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Decreased by Sonnipe Ltd

Sonnipe Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 0.1% of Sonnipe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sonnipe Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 342,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,790,000 after buying an additional 36,824 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 588,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,020,000 after buying an additional 107,662 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,484.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,705,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,593,000 after buying an additional 1,690,746 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,558,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,880,000 after buying an additional 499,876 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 180,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,416,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 768,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,186. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

