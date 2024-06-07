BOX (NYSE:BOX) Trading Down 3.6%

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.81 and last traded at $26.93. Approximately 560,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,073,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $262.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $2,091,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,660 shares of company stock worth $3,774,134. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

