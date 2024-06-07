Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BRZE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.81. 2,130,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,939. Braze has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $744,956.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at $25,835,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,177 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $383,231.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,794.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,835,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 401.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

