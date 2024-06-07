Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.10)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $577-581 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.07 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.100–0.060 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of BRZE stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.29. 602,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,048. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.06. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braze will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $744,956.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at $25,835,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

