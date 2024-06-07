BriaCell Therapeutics’ (BCTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $7.59.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.51). On average, equities analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 87,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

