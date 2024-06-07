Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. 14,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 20,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.
Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Down 4.9 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Bridger Aerospace Group
Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bridger Aerospace Group
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.