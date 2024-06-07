Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. 14,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 20,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Down 4.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BAER Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 194,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Bridger Aerospace Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

