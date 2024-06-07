Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,398.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $788.78 and a 1-year high of $1,445.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,336.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,227.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

