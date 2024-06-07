Brokerages Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target at $38.23

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Free Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.