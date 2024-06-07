Brokerages Set Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT at C$87.70

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$87.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

TSE GRT.UN opened at C$68.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.21. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$62.72 and a 1-year high of C$83.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

