Brokerages Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Target Price at $15.60

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.15 million, a P/E ratio of -24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. TTEC has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $36.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). TTEC had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $576.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TTEC by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after acquiring an additional 160,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

