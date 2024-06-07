BRP Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $10.05 per share.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C($0.17). BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. The business had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOO. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$107.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$103.00.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$86.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. BRP has a 52-week low of C$77.42 and a 52-week high of C$122.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.07. The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

