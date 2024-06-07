BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$106.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$112.00 to C$106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Desjardins lowered their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$103.00.

BRP Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE:DOO opened at C$86.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. BRP has a 1-year low of C$77.42 and a 1-year high of C$122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$94.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$91.07.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

