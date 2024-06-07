Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Brunswick worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,483,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 42,089 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 224.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.28. 581,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.57.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

