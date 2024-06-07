BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Director Melanie Pump Sells 6,641 Shares of Stock

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) Director Melanie Pump sold 6,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $10,293.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,698.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Melanie Pump also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Melanie Pump sold 3,361 shares of BTCS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $5,377.60.
BTCS Stock Up 1.3 %
BTCS stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. BTCS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BTCS in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
View Our Latest Research Report on BTCS
BTCS Company Profile
BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BTCS
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is NIO Stock Bottoming? Understanding Cyclicality
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Chevron Stock Concerns: Perspectives Make the Difference
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.