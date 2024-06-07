BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Director Melanie Pump Sells 6,641 Shares of Stock

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) Director Melanie Pump sold 6,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $10,293.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,698.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Melanie Pump also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Melanie Pump sold 3,361 shares of BTCS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $5,377.60.

BTCS Stock Up 1.3 %

BTCS stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. BTCS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTCS ( NASDAQ:BTCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). BTCS had a net margin of 1,519.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BTCS Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BTCS in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

