CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Shares Down 1.8%

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 152.40 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 152.40 ($1.95). Approximately 438,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 964,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.20 ($1.99).

CAB Payments Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £348.17 million and a P/E ratio of 1,370.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 104.22.

CAB Payments Company Profile

CAB Payments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments services to banks, fintech companies, development organizations, and governments in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers EMpower FX, an end-to-end automated payments gateway for cross-border payments; EMpower Payments, a digital platform for day-to-day exposures in FX; EMpower Connect, a bank oriented service for making hard currency payments; and EMpower Pensions, a pension payment full service platform.

