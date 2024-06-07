Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.05

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and traded as high as $16.37. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 111,378 shares trading hands.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.