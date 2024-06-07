Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.05

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and traded as high as $16.37. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 111,378 shares trading hands.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $148,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

