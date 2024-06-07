Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 8.7 %

CF opened at C$8.49 on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$6.50 and a twelve month high of C$9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.07. The company has a market cap of C$867.59 million, a PE ratio of -28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

