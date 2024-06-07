Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWB. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$31.58.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$25.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.55. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$23.21 and a 52-week high of C$31.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. In related news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

