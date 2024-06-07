Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Shares Up 2.8%

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.11. 33,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 110,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Caravelle International Group Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation.

