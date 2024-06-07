CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. CareTrust REIT makes up 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of CareTrust REIT worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT stock remained flat at $26.15 during trading on Thursday. 960,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,840. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

