Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,291,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,632 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of Carrier Global worth $476,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,576,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 157.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 77,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 47,198 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 over the last ninety days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.64. 355,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,452. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

