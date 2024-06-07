Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

RNAC has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cartesian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RNAC opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.16). Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.21% and a negative net margin of 983.93%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cartesian Therapeutics

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 21,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $350,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,017,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,479,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,286 shares of company stock valued at $362,306. Company insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,939,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.