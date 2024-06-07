Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 169,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,726 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $353.25. 40,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,747. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.84 and a 1-year high of $400.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.90 and a 200-day moving average of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.25.

About Cavco Industries

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.