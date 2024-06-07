Celer Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.80 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 6th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $193.06 million and $4.80 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

