Celestia 24-Hour Volume Hits $103.30 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 7th. Celestia has a market cap of $1.52 billion and $103.30 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celestia has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can currently be bought for $10.75 or 0.00015172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celestia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,048,219,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,047,999,999.999829 with 189,043,527.749829 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 10.48243976 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $67,682,115.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celestia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celestia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.