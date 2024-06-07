Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price Down 3%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) shares traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.89 and last traded at $50.90. 752,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,288,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Celestica by 2,494.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368,293 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,153,000 after buying an additional 2,054,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,643,000 after buying an additional 64,658 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Celestica by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

