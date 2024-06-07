Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Chegg by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. Chegg has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $382.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $174.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. Analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

