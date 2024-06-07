Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $3,000.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,986.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,156.92.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $3,211.66 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,768.64 and a 12-month high of $3,260.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,066.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,668.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,164 shares of company stock worth $44,243,538 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.