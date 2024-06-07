Christopher Gibson Sells 50,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,573.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Christopher Gibson sold 40,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $353,600.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Christopher Gibson sold 40,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $404,000.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.5 %

RXRX traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,948. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 184,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 124,621 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 470,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,174 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

