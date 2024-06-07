Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Chromia (CHR) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Chromia has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Chromia token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $255.12 million and approximately $16.21 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 812,434,439 tokens. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

