Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Juan Luis Ortega Sells 2,400 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.45. The stock had a trading volume of 767,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.14 and its 200 day moving average is $244.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 36.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

