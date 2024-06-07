Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 18,018 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 559.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.80.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,575 shares of company stock worth $12,673,846. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $191.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.99 and its 200 day moving average is $176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.1 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

