Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 188,926 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 147.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,926 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $40,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 355,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after acquiring an additional 94,039 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,235,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,738,000 after acquiring an additional 105,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.86. 1,242,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,234. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.21. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $140.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $8,738,238. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

