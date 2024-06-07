Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1,437.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 274,542 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at $144,509,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $94,913,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 208.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 13.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,315 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $139,332 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Stock Up 0.1 %

International Paper stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,600. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 377.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

