Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 735.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,647 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $1,271,756,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,496,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,778,000 after purchasing an additional 151,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,690,000 after purchasing an additional 341,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,278,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,286,000 after purchasing an additional 126,288 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,838,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $198.27. 376,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,498. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.66. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $200.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.89.

Get Our Latest Report on AVB

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.