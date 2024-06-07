Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 13,930 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $13,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 6.0% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.71. 1,505,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,979. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.35. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

