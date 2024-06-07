Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 20,517 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.4 %

Aptiv stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.