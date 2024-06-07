Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 21,815 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,201 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,815 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Autodesk by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,680 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Autodesk by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,913 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,318 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,784 shares of the software company’s stock worth $119,009,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.87. 2,064,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.93. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.