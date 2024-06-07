Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 2,627 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,052.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $938.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $867.92. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

