Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1,015.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,786 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $35,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after acquiring an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,067,000 after acquiring an additional 220,006 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $550.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $534.13 and a 200 day moving average of $539.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $447.95 and a 1-year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

