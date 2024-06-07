Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 128,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,822.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 33,029 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after buying an additional 358,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.61.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $340.49. 4,680,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.18. The firm has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 642.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

